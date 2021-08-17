Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 31,022 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,148% compared to the average daily volume of 2,485 put options.

GDS traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GDS by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

