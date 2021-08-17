INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%.

Shares of INVO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.13. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

