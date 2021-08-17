Iona Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IONAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iona Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IONAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,600 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 636,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IONAF stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Iona Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Iona Energy Company Profile

Iona Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Iona Energy Co (UK) Ltd. which acquires, appraises and develops oil assets in well known basins and focused on the UK North Sea. Iona Energy was on August 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

