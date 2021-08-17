IONChain One Day Volume Hits $1,618.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $295,585.65 and approximately $1,618.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00926153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00164738 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

