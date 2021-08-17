IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of IPG Photonics worth $31,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after buying an additional 254,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.12.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

