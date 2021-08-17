iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.46

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 95848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at about $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 982.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $72,297,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $44,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

