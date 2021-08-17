iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.46 and last traded at $81.41. 1,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.