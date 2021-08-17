iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $131.31 and last traded at $131.31. Approximately 620,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,131,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.07.

