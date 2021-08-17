iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.42 and last traded at $117.44. Approximately 7,784,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,313,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46.

