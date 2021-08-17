iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.35. 5,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 50.00% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.