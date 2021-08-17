iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 6,742,228 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73.

