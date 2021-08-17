iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.37. 1,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.