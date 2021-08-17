iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SUSC stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,910,000 after purchasing an additional 769,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 419,758 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period.

