iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

