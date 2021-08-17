iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.18. 4,055,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,645,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.