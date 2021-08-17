iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,044,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

