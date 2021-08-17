iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.38. 2,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.