iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. 3,818,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.