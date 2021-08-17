iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Trimmed by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

EWJ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

