iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $403.09. 502,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.65.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

