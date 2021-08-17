iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.