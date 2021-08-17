iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 21.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $67,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $249.59. 788,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

