iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Cut by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.30. 2,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,377. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $251.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.