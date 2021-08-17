iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 537,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,496,371 shares.The stock last traded at $217.40 and had previously closed at $219.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.38.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,115,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.