iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 98,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,329,922 shares.The stock last traded at $446.63 and had previously closed at $449.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

