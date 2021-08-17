iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.46. 708,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

