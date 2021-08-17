iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $449.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

