iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 99,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,096. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

