iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.87 and last traded at $130.29. 143,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 263,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.16.

