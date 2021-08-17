iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. 2,841,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

