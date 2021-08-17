iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IJR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. 208,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

