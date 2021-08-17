iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report $103.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $104.38 million. iStar reported sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $423.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in iStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in iStar by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

