Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 2,302,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,303.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

