Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 2,302,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,303.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22.
Italgas Company Profile
