iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.77 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $329.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.53 million to $640.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $356.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ITOS stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.48 million and a PE ratio of -11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.