iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.77 Million

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $329.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.53 million to $640.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $356.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ITOS stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.48 million and a PE ratio of -11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

