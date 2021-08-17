ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,892,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 4,008,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,418.3 days.

ITVPF stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

