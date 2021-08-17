IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.97. 1,188,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,677,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53. The stock has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

