Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.530-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.53-4.60 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.58. 517,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,696. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

