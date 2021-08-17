Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.866-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.530-$4.600 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,696. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

