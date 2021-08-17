Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 99,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 49,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

JAPSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. began coverage on Japan Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

