Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.