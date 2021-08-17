Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

