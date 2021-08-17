JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Declares Final Dividend of $1.07

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous final dividend of $0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

