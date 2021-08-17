Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €57.69 ($67.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,981 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.77. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

