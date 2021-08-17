Jefferies Financial Group Comments on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

