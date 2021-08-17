Jeffrey A. Graves Acquires 4,260 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,430. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

