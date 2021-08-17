Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 15,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 242,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,550. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

