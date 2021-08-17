Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.0 days.

Jenoptik stock remained flat at $$36.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

