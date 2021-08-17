John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BTO stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

