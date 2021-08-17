John R. Schimkaitis Sells 784 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50.

NYSE:CPK traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $132.06. 22,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.85.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 177.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

