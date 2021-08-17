Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $56,083.00 and $13,326.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00873595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00160287 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.